Primate Ayodele Warns APC Chairman, Buni : “Don’t fly in October, another plane crash may happen”

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said God showed him another plane crash in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele said Nigerians need to pray against the crash of another military aircraft that will claim the lives of some important personalities.

The man of God revealed this during a live service and was contained in a statement forwarded to DAILY POST.

In these warnings, he called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, interim chairman, Mala Buni not to travel in October by air with his team on the same aircraft because he foresees danger happening.

He said: ‘’I see another Military aircraft that is about to crash, we need prayers to avert this from happening, only God can save us from this in Nigeria, Let’s continue praying to God, there is nothing God can’t do.

‘’The governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, who is also the interim chairman of the APC should avoid flying by air on the 2nd and 3rd Of October, 2021 with his reconciliation team on the same aircraft.

“What I see is dangerous. Let them yield to this warning. I also want to advise the aviation industry to ensure all aircrafts are in good conditions before approving them to operate in Nigeria.Do all the necessary checks to avoid sad happenings.’’