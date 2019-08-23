Philip S. Clement – Abuja

The prices of eggs, tomato, rice and yam have slumped in July, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

In a selected food price watch data for July 2019 released on its website, the Bureau stated that “Average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size decreased year-on-year by -0.73 per cent and month-on month by -5.45 per cent to N468.31 in July 2019 from N495.32 in June 2019 while the average price of a piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) decreased year-on-year by -6.88 per cent and month-on-month by -2.35 per cent to N38.38 in July 2019 from N39.31 in June 2019.”

Also the average price of 1kg of tomato declined year-on-year by -39.47 per cent and month-on-month by -9.96per cent to N203.55 in July 2019 from N226.07 in June 2019.

The NBS also posted that the average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) reduced year-on-year by -3.96 per cent and increased month-on-month by 0.93per cent to N356.10 in July 2019 from N352.83 in June 2019.

“The average price of 1kg of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -39.16 per cent and month-on month by -6.21 per cent to N170.85 in July 2019 from N182.15 in June 2019,” the bureau also said.