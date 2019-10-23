President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on New Media (Social Media) Lauretta Onochie on Monday announced that the price of rice in Nigeria will crash to N9,000 in about 3 weeks time.

Lauretta who announced this on her social media told Nigerians to expect a crash in price of rice.

She instead of paying N25,000 for a bag of foreign rice, Nigerians will be paying N9,000 only and save N16,000 for other needs.

The media aide to the president boasts for the government despite the hike in price of rice and Turkey in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Custom Service closed the neighbouring boarder few weeks ago on the order of the President Buhari.

She wrote: “Rice addicts like me, should expect a crash in the commodity’s price to about ₦9,000 per 50kg bag in 3 weeks, as rice farmers record a bumper harvest.”

“Instead of paying 25,000 for “Foreign” Nigerian Rice, you will now have extra ₦16,000 towards other needs”.