Presidential Visit: Appreciate Buhari when he arrives – Zulum begs Borno residents

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has asked locals to express their gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit on Thursday.

Zulum stated in his address on Wednesday that the President will assess the security situation in the North-East and commission some of the state government’s projects.

Buhari will also lay the foundation stone for the first phase of the 10,000 dwellings he approved for IDPs and refugees to be resettled.

The Federal Government has finished 4,000 of the 10,000 dwellings that were planned for Kaleri, Dalori, and other areas.

While acknowledging that Borno still faces security issues, Zulum emphasized that the President has done a good job in the state.

“Not long ago, President Buhari gave approval for the NNPC to establish a power plant for us. This aims to address our electricity problems in Maiduguri and environs.

“President Buhari also approved the take off of a Federal Polytechnic in Monguno. The President is also likely to approve a Federal College of Education for Borno,” he said.

Borno had been without a Federal Polytechnic or a Federal College of Education since 1976, according to Zulum, until Buhari’s approval.

The Governor also commended President Buhari for instructing the Nigeria Customs Service, the North-East Development Commission, and the National Emergency Management Agency to provide food to IDPs on a continuous basis.

Buhari is concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Borno, according to Zulum, and is committed to finding a solution.

“Borno is known for the culture of dignity, respect and honoring guests. I urge us to demonstrate Borno’s creed of hospitality”, he appealed.