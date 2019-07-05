By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Friday admitted an additional 26, 175 result sheets of the presidential election held on February 23, 2019 as exhibits.

The documents were tendered in support of the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

There were tendered through their lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) at the tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja on Friday.

Atiku and PDP who opened their case on Thursday, have tendered a total of 5, 196 documents .On Friday they brought an additional 26, 175 documents from Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Kano states in support of their petition.

The result sheets were from polling units, wards and local governments in the eight states while receipts for certification of documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also tendered and admitted as exhibits.

The breakdown of the documents indicated that, 3, 378 came from Katsina, 2, 106 came from Kebbi, 3, 472 from Borno, 3, 162 from Jigawa, 1, 912 from Gombe, 3, 539 from Bauchi, 3, 335, from Kaduna and 5, 271 came from Kano.

Atiku’s lawyer, while tendering the documents told the tribunal that the remaining ones from Kano state would be brought on Monday, the next adjourned date.

Counsels to INEC, Buhari and that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) objected to the admissibility of the documents, but reserved reasons for their objections till final addresses.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the election, Peter Obi stood for the petitioners, while former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu stood for Buhari and Dare Oketade for APC.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has adjourned further hearing in the petition till July 8 for continuation of hearing.