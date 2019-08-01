Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Deputy Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in-charge of schools in Nigeria, Osidehinde Adewunmi, on Wednesday, disowned the Cambridge University Assessment International Education certified certificate and a broadsheet containing the results of the 18 candidates who sat for the examination with President Muhammadu Buhari in 1961.

The two documents, Buhari’s statement of results and the broadsheet for the results of the 18 candidates had earlier been admitted as exhibits 19 and 21.

Adewunmi, who appeared before the tribunal on a subpoena, testified before Justice Mohammed Garba as Buhari’s fourth defence witness on Wednesday during the hearing of the petition filed by Atiku Abubkar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of Buhari at the February 23, 2019 election.

Under cross- examination by the counsel for the All Progressives Congress, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Adewunmi said as a WAEC official, he certified one of the documents bearing the name of the University of Cambridge Moderated Examination earlier tendered as exhibit and marked R21.

The witness said he has been working with WAEC for about 30 years and further told the tribunal that the examination was conducted by Cambridge University in conjunction with WAEC.

He confirmed that 18 persons sat for the examinations in 1961, adding that Buhari was listed as number two on the list of candidates for the examination.

Similarly, he confirmed that Buhari sat for eight subjects and had five credits in the examination: Oral English (C 5); History (A 3); Geography (C 6); Hausa (C 5) and Health Science (C 6), adding that “he came out with aggregate of 32 and he was awarded Grade 2.

Under cross-examination by the petitioners’ lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), Adewunmi was asked if exhibit R19 was a certificate and he said “I cannot say whether it is a certificate because my signature is not on the certificate. It is not bearing my name or the name of my organisation.”

Questioned again, the witness repeated that “this document is bearing the name of Cambridge University Assessment International Education,” but asked if the document was issued by WAEC, he said “it is not a document from the West Africa Examination Council.”

Asked about exhibit R 21(Cambridge Moderated Examination), he said “this is the foundation; the primary foundation for issuance of a certificate.”

The witness was also asked if the document was a certificate and answered thus: “This is not a certificate. I have never worked with the University of Cambridge.”

In his bid to point out contradictions in the two documents, the petitioners’ lawyers asked the witness to compare the number of subjects listed against Buhari in them.

The witness confirmed that in R 21, “the number of subjects listed against the second respondent (Buhari) is eight and in R 19 six subjects.”

He also confirmed that the first name on the two documents was Mohamed as against the President’s current name Muhammadu, just as he confirmed that WAEC Registrar, Dr. Iyi Uwadae, issued a WAEC attestation certificate to Buhari on November 2, 2018.

Adewunmi disagreed with the petitioners’ lawyer that issuance of an attestation certificate was not limited to cases of loss or misplacement.

The fifth witness was Mohammed Sarki Abba, a senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari. Under cross examination by the INEC counsel, he admitted that Buhari has always addressed Nigerians in English Language.

While being cross- examined by Fagbemi (SAN), he said he has known Buhari for over 30 years and that he has seen Buhari’s picture both old and new. He identified Buhari in the picture that was tendered before the tribunal. Abba said it was a graduation picture of Buhari in his school in Katsina.

In reference to the discrepancy noticed by Uzoukwu on the name of Muhammadu Buhari on his Cambridge University Assessment document which bears Mohamed and that contained on the list of subjects he sat for, which bears Muhamad and his present name Muhammadu, the witness answered Fagbemi that “there is no difference in the names Mohamed, Muhamad and Muhammadu. They are used inter-changeably.”

On his part, the witness confirmed to Atiku’s counsel that he has never worked with the Nigerian Army. Also, he admitted never being a schoolmate of Buhari and was not his classmate, admitting that depositions in his statement on oath were gathered from Buhari’s curriculum vitae.

He confirmed that the photograph was not a certificate, and that Buhari’s curriculum vitae were one of the documents from where he gathered his facts.

Abba confirmed that no certificate was mentioned or attached to the curriculum vitae, just as he confirmed that Buhari’s primary school leaving certificate, WAEC certificate and officer cadet were not attached in the form he submitted to INEC.

The sixth witness was Mohammed Usman Kwatu, a retired broadcaster. Upon cross examination by INEC, he admitted being a ward collation agent, whose responsibility was to ensure that collation of results was done in accordance to guidelines.

He said other agents from other political parties were present and that at the end of collation, there was no disagreement.

Ibrahim Bawa (SAN) cross examined Kwatu on behalf of the APC. Kwatu admitted that results that came to the ward collation centres were results from the polling units, adding that “there was no incident of over voting in my polling unit as voters were accredited with card readers.”

The witness was also cross examined by Atiku’s counsel.

Usman Dagona was defence witness number seven, a businessman, who served as a ward agent for APC in Karu Local Government of Nassarawa State. He told the tribunal that he was satisfied with the voting materials sent to the polling unit.

He said the card readers were used and voting was peaceful and that all party agents were present, and equally signed the results sheet.

Under cross- examination by Uzoukwu, the witness said he cannot remember the number of registered voters in the unit.

Also, he told the tribunal that he could not recollect the result polled by each political party at the unit.

At this point, Buhari’s lead counsel, Olanipekun (SAN) pleaded for an adjournment, which the tribunal Chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba granted.

Further hearing continues on today.