By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Pastor Aminchi Habu challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The tribunal dismissed the petition following the withdrawal of the petition by the petitioner and his party.

Habu and PDM had in their petition challenged the outcome of the February 23 general elections, predicating their submission on the unlawful exclusion of the party from participating in the election despite his nomination and clearance for the poll.

Although, the petition was scheduled for hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner however, shocked the crowd at the tribunal when he dramatically announced that he was withdrawing the petition filed four months ago.

Citing the need to prevent Buhari from incurring expenses to defend himself and also, the need to make him concentrate on governance, the petitioner said that he was desirous of withdrawing the petition.

Besides, the PDM presidential candidate also told the tribunal that he has found an alternative means of seeking redress in his complaint against Buhari’s election.

After the motion on notice was moved by the petitioner’s lawyer, Aliyu Lemu, Buhari’s counsel, Yusuf Ali (SAN), the All Progressive Congress (APC) counsel, Funke Adekoya (SAN) and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yunus Usman (SAN) did not object to the withdrawal of the petition, but rather said that it was a positive development.

Consequently, the tribunal Chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba, granted the application and dismissed the petition.

The tribunal had last week adjourned to July 24 for the commencement of hearing in the PDM’s petition after dismissing a similar application filed and argued last week by the PDM’s National Chairman, Frank Igwebuike, who sought to remove the PDM’s name from the petition filed by the party’s presidential candidate.

Habu and his party, the PDM had in their petition number CA/PEPT/ 04/2019 filed on March 19 sought the nullification of the February 23 presidential poll on grounds that they were excluded from participating in the election.

They specifically alleged that the party’s logo was not included in the ballot paper used for the presidential election as required by law despite their lawful nomination and clearance by the electoral body.

With the dismissal, President Buhari is now faced with two petitions from the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Albert Ambrose Owuru slated for July 29 and August 5 respectively.