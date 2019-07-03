Andrew Orolua ,Abuja

The Presidential election petition tribunal on has dismissed the application brought by Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking to set aside the June 11 proceeding of the tribunal relating to unchallenged motion filed by All Progressives Congress (APC), to strike out the petition.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners application lacked merit .

Delivering the ruling, presiding Justice Mohammed Garba said that the relief sought by the applicants to set aside the proceeding of the tribunal which it has reserved ruling can not be granted on the ground that the applicants did not provided materials that would enable it to set aside its earlier decision.

Garba also ruled that no reason was given by the applicants why they failed to file a counter affidavit challenging APC motion of May 20, seeking to strike out the petition.

“No substantial reason was given .No explanation was given for not filing a counter affidavit” . They chose to file an address .