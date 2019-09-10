The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja will tomorrow Wednesday September 11 deliver its judgment on the election petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic party( PDP) challenging the election victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a terse notice sent to the parties involved in the tribunal urged them to be informed that “notice has been given for judgment to be delivered tomorrow September 11, 2019. 9. 00 AM”