Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Petitioner witness number 8, Yusuf Majigiri on Tuesday told the Presidential election petition tribunal that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the Presidential election of February 23 in Katsina State with 905,000 votes against All Progressives Congress (APC) 807,000 votes.

Majigiri , who is the chairman of PDP Katsina State chapter said that beside the manipulation of the actually votes scored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), several supporters of the PDP who turn out to cast their vote were chased away from the polling units.

He said that the official result figure announced by INEC in Katsina State were allocated to APC and PDP.

Asked by the counsel to Buhari , Chief Olanipekun whether in 1983 he heard the then military Head of state General Muhammad Buhari addressing the nation in English languages , the witness said that he was in the village and he would not have heard Buhari addressing the nation in English languages.

Majigiri said that the true and correct vote scored as collated by the agents from the local government areas of Katsina state was PDP 905,000 votes against APC 807,000 votes.

Another PDP witness , Salihu Adamu Funtua disagreed with the Olanipekun (SAN), that 150,203 votes for PDP and 1, 555,633 votes for APC as announced by INEC was the actual result.