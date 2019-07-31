.President only attached schools attended to INEC Form OO1, not certificate – Kyari

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Contrary to the insistence by President Muhammadu Buhari that he handed over his West African School Certificate to the Nigerian Army, his witness, Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd), on Tuesday, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that there was nothing like that.

Although, President Buhari had in 2015 claimed that his certificates were with the military board, but his witness, Maj. Gen. Paul Tafa, (rtd), who claimed to have been enlisted into the Nigerian Army with President Buhari on April 16, 1962, however, denied that they were ordered to submit their certificates to the military board.

Maj. Gen. Tarfa, who made the disclosure while answering a question from lead counsel to INEC, insisted that the Nigerian Army never asked them to surrender their certificate in 1962 for whatever reason.

When asked by Usman to confirm that the army had asked them to submit their certificates in 1962, Tarfa was emphatic in his response: “There was no such thing as handing over certificate to the Nigerian Army.”

He, however, confirmed English as the official language of communication during their time in the army.

Under cross- examination by Atiku and PDP’s lead counsel, Dr. Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), the first defence witness said that President Buhari being the commander -in -chief of the armed forces has all military formations under him.

Another witness, Sule Mai’Adua, a retired civil servant, admitted that he attended the same secondary school with Buhari and that he took photographs with him while they were in class six.

He also told the tribunal that he wrote WASC examination in 1961 with Buhari and that Buhari has two certificates.

When asked to read the army’s statement that Buhari’s certificates were not in his personal file with the military, the witness said he was never in the army and doesn’t know the position of the army, but insisted that Buhari has two certificates.

Earlier, Buhari through his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had tendered series of documents, including newspaper publications, receipts and certified true copies of his WASC certificate, confidential result sheet from the Provincial Secondary School and copy of Buhari’s resume duly signed by him as exhibits.

Although, both INEC and the APC did not object to the admissibility of the documents, Atiku and PDP registered their opposition to the admissibility of the documents, but reserved reasons to the objection till the final address stage.

According to them, the documents were not pleaded and listed as documents to be tendered, adding that it was shocking to know that the documents were only filed on July 30, 2019.

Also on Tuesday, Chief of Staff to President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, confirmed before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that President Muhammadu Buhari did not attached any certificate to his INEC nomination Form 001 with which he contested the February 23 general election.

He said however that President Buhari attached a list of schools he attended not certificates. Kyari admitted that the diploma certificate in Strategic Studies he claimed Buhari possessed in his witness statement was not listed in Buhari’s resume.

Kyari, who was Buhari’s third defence witness at the hearing of the election petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this under cross- examination by Livy Uzokwu (SAN).

He said that he collected a Cambridge Assessment of International Education Certificate of Buhari on July 18, 2019 and admitted that the collection was done after the election and his deposition on oath.

Still under cross -examination, Kyari said that he did not know Atiku’s grandfather or Atiku’s father, but he knew that Atiku served two terms as a Vice President of Nigeria.

Earlier, under cross -examination by the lead counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Kyari had told the tribunal that Adamawa State and Jeda – Atiku’s birth place, was part of Cameroun in 1946 when he was born.

He also said that by the French policy of assimilation, Atiku is a citizen of Cameron and France, adding that by the plebiscite of 1961 Adamawa Province opted to be part of Nigeria.

Under cross -examination by INEC lead counsel, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), Kyari said that Buhari reads his speeches and communicates in English Language which is the official language of the nation.

Hearing continues today July 31.