.Tribunal adjourns to Aug 21 for adoption of final addresses

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday abruptly closed their defences at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Buhari, the second respondent in the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), himself and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had before now called seven witnesses.

The President and the APC has three more days to present their defence, but at the resumed hearing on Thursday, lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), closed the second respondent’s defence.

He stated thus: “This matter has been adjourned for the continuation of defence today. We have studied the evidence, both hardware and software, presented by the petitioners as well as the evidence brought before the court. As senior counsel, we have come to the decision to restrict the legal duel.

“Thus, we are satisfied with the evidence we had led and we are closing our case.”

Responding, counsel for the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said he respects Chief Olanikpekun for the courage to close the case, saying that “in the normal course of things and events, these are times for the third respondent (APC) to open its case.

“But, my lord, I have ruminated whether to talk now or relax. I am more eternally grateful to the petitioners. Having reviewed our standing order, there is no point indulging in any exercise. In the circumstance, we thank you for the handling so far and we the third respondent holds that we are satisfied with the defence in line with the evidence brought forth by the second respondent.

“I as the leader of this team align with the closure of the defence of the third respondent,” Fagbemi stated.

He said that there are some documents that are genuine in preparation of our written address. He therefore, craved the panel’s indulgence to start their defence on Monday.

The time for filing all addresses should commence also on Monday, he requested.

Lead counsel for Atiku and PDP, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), in his response, stated that they predicted that it is the same thing which INEC did by closing its case (without calling a witness) that was expected of Buhari’s legal team.

He said he was not objecting to the start of filing addresses by Monday which in all would be seven days, adding however, that “but, my lords we are asking for seven days also because we are responding to three respondents.”

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Garba held that their “request for the time for respondents to file their various addresses is hereby granted. The respondents must file their addresses from Monday within three days.

“The petitioners shall also file their addresses within seven days after receipt of service from the respondents.”

Justice Garba ordered the counsels to ensure that they file their final addresses before August 21.

The panel consequently, adjourned proceeding to August 21 for the adoption of the final addresses.