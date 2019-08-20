The Supreme Court has struck out an interlocutory appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Atiku Abubakar in the last presidential election after they withdrew the appeal today.

Eyitayo Jegede(SAN) who represented the appellants told the apex court that the appeal is statute barred the time for having expired.

The appeal marked SC/738/2019 was filed against a ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in which it held that the Atiku and the PDP do not have a reply to an application filed on May 14, 2019 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking among others, the dismissal of their (Atiku and the PDP) challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the last presidential election .

In a ruling on Tuesday, a five-man panel led by Justice Datijo Mohammed,unanimously struck out the appeal for having become statute barred.

The respondents did not oppose the withdrawal of the appeal, but thank the appellant counsel for doing the right thing.

Justice Mohammed said in the lead ruling that “following the withdrawal of the appeal without any objection the appeal is hereby struck out.”