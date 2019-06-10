Presidential election petition tribunal resumes hearing with Justice Mohammed L. Garba presiding

…Pledges to hear petitions speedily inline with Constitution, Electoral Act

Andrew Orolua ,Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja this morning resumed hearing with Justice M.L.Garba presiding .

Justice Garba replaced the President of Court of Appeal Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa who recused herself on May 22, following an application by

Peoples Democratic Party and Atiku Abubakar, against her being a member of the panel.

Justice Garba in his opening remark seeks the cooperation of all parties and counsel in the petitions for a speedy determination of the petitions.

He reminded the parties and counsel of the constrain placed by the Electoral Act and the Constitution which gave timeline for the hearing and determination of election petitions.

He assured the parties and their counsel that the tribunal will apply the available limited time prudently in hearing and determination of the petitions in line with the provisions of Electoral Act and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria .

He therefore plead with the counsel for their fullest cooperation.

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) the lead counsel to PDP and Atiku, pledged to give the tribunal necessary cooperation to ensure judicious determination.

Wole Olanipekun (SAN) counsel to Muhammadu Buhari also welcome the panel and pledged full cooperation. Counsel representing the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Yunus Usman (SAN) respectively also pledge cooperation.

The five man panel is hearing petitions filed by Peoples Democratic Party and Atiku Abubakar, Hope Democratic Party and others challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari .



Other members of the panel are Justices Abdu Aboki, Peter Ige, Samuel Oseji and Joseph Ikyegh