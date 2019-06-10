Presidential election petition tribunal resumes hearing today

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja will today resume hearing on the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar.

Their petition is challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election.

The tribunal had on May 22 adjourned further hearing on the case after President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, recused herself from presiding over the panel.

Justice Bulkachuwa disqualified herself following a motion the petitioners filed to challenge her decision to preside over the five-member panel tribunal.

PDP and Atiku had insisted that Justice Bulkachuwa’s involvement was prejudicial to their case against President Buhari, since her husband and son, are card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the 3rd Respondent in the petition.

Though the Court of Appeal dismissed Atiku and PDP motion that sought to disqualify Bulkachuwa from the panel for lacking in merit, Justice Bulkachuwa on May 22 voluntarily stepped aside, promising to appoint another justice to head the panel.

Our correspondent learnt on Sunday that Justice Bulkachuwa may have replaced herself with another female Justice.

A source at the appellate court said that Justice Monica Dongban-Menssem who is currently serving under the Enugu Division of the court, may take-over from Bulkachuwa on the panel.

Other justices on the panel are Abdu Aboki, Peter Ige, Samuel Oseji and Joseph Ikyegh.