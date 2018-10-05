Presidential Amnesty Office partners NBTI on quality food production, others

Presidential Amnesty Office is partnering the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) towards improving the quality and certification of agricultural and other products of Amnesty Programme beneficiaries.

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, assured of his readiness to partner on technology incubation especially in the area of food production, when the management of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), led by the Director-General, Dr Mohammed Jubrin, visited him yesterday in Abuja.

Dokubo said, “I think there is a necessity for us to work together to make sure that we can get those certifications that will enable people to consume what we produce, so that they will not create any harm for those who eat our products. I think there is a need for synergy between us because we do farming.

“I believe that if we go through the documents and understand everything, we will sit to have an MOU so that we can work directly with you.

Then we will know all that it takes to set up other centres in the Niger Delta as most of the things we do will equally go to those centres to be accessed and evaluated to know if they are edible. And if they are, they will not give people any problem,” Professor Dokubo added.

Responding, Dr Jubrin promised to quickly articulate a proposal for an MOU between the two agencies that will lead to quality food processing, production and manufacturing businesses.

According to him, “by the time we sit down and work out the ways in which we can collaborate, I think the youth can be gainfully employed. Apart from being employed, they can become employers of labour directly or indirectly.

So, our collaboration is going to be strong in such a way that both sides of the collaborators are going to benefit.

In a statement by Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant (Media) to Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty Programme and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, he said the producers have to produce from a uniform source so that a basic raw material will have the same property.

The processing technology will be the same, so that at the end of the day, the final product will be the same irrespective of the final production.

The centre that is anchoring that is not in the Niger Delta but Lagos. But whatever we are doing can be replicated in the Niger Delta technology incubation centres.”