President Trump’s major adviser resigns

As predicted by the American media recently, President Donald Trump’s top Economic Adviser, Gary Cohn, has resigned.

Cohn, Tuesday, tendered his letter of resignation to President Trump, which was later announced by the white house.

There has been speculations that his resignation was triggered by the announcement made by Trump on tariff.

Newsmen gathered that after Cohn advice was thrown away, President Trump went ahead to announce the stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. This however some people believed was the reason for his immediate resignation.

In his statement, Cohn said, “It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform.”

“I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future,” Cohn said.

In his own statement, Trump said, “Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again.

“He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people.”