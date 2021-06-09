President Buhari to declare open maiden edition of youth conference

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Imail Ahmed has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is set to speak and declare open, maiden edition of youth conference to deepen democratic process through youth inclusion.

Ahmed told journalists at the party Secretariat in a press conference on Wednesday that, being the first of its kind since the APC came into governance, seeks to restate progressives values of the party.

He said: “This Conference being the first of its kind since inception of the party, and at this very crucial state of our Nation seeks to restate progressive values of our party and give hope, inspiring a new generation to the mainstream of our party towards a surer political future for the APC and Nigeria.”

The conference scheduled for Monday June 21 will be held at the International Conference Center, Abuja with progressives youth delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Ahmed further stated that to participate in the conference, youths are encouraged to log on to the official website of the conference www.pyc21.ng and register.

The website goes live today and registration is opened till Saturday June 19, 2021.

“You will agree with me that Youth, vision, energy and skill is essential to moving the country forward. Nigeria as a country, was built on the back of these ideals and remains a young nation.

“While age alone is not a predictor of success in governance, the realities of the pace of commerce, culture and technological change requires adept hands-on leadership best found within the youth.

“Noteworthy also is, citizen influence and participate in politics is pillar of any democracy. The last elections had shown that the future of politics and governance lies with citizen and youth engagement.

“Parties which emerged on elitist ideals are today currently, facing difficulties in attracting new party members, and in particular youths due to continued marginalisation.”

He pointed that proportion of registered voters in 2019 elections are; Youth (18-35) was 51.11% Middle-age (36-50) 29.97% Elderly (51-70) 15.22 % Old (70+) 3.69%.

“From this statistics, it is evident that the youths make up more than half of the voting population.

“This conference therefore, seek to give a voice to the ordinary, un-represented and disenchanted youth, engaging leadership towards actionable solutions to the Nigerian Project,” he stated.

The Youth Leader further said the Conference will provide a platform of bringing experienced leaders together with our energetic progressive Youths to chart practical and actionable course to reposition our party for long term success, and tackle the ills of our Nation in this critical time.

Other speakers expected at the conference are Julius Malema, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senate President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akin Oyebode, Tonye Cole, Kabir Aregbesola, Daniel Bwala, and other progressive youths.

He said the one day conferencewill be broadcast live on Radio and Telebision, streamed on YouTube and other social media handles.