President Buhari Summons Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma Over Okorocha Feud

President Buhari Has Reportedly Summoned Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma Over Okorocha Feud.

Daily Times reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the President on Media, Buhari Sallau, who also shared photos from the meeting.

“President @MBuhari receives Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma in State House on 23rd Feb 2021,” Sallau wrote on Twitter.

Though the full details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed, the meeting may not be unconnected with the recent incident in Imo State which saw the arrest of the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

READ ALSO: Buhari has done more for the South-East than Jonathan and other past Presidents – Andy Uba

Recall that Okorocha along with some of his aides were arrested on Sunday after breaking the seal placed by authorities on Spring Palm Estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

Details later…