President Buhari makes fresh appointment — Daily Times Nigeria

Asabe Vilita Bashir has been appointed the new Director-General of the National Center for Women Development by President Muhammadu Buhari (NCWD).

Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, confirmed the nomination.

On Monday, April 12th, the new DG assumes command of the NCWD.

Bashir was born in the Limankara community of Borno State’s Gwoza Local Government Area.

She graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1988 with a First Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics and a PhD in Educational Philosophy.

In 1997, she was elected to the Borno State House of Assembly.