Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the best boss and that he finds it thrilling to serve Nigeria under him.

Osinbajo said in a magazine entitled: ‘This is Nigeria,’ on Tuesday, : It is only responsible of me to give my unwavering loyalty to President Buhari and Nigeria

Osinbajo also promised to stand by his boss, while contributing his quota at all times to the growth of Nigeria.

The message reads “Vice President Yemi Osibanjo commemorates with Nigerians on the 59th anniversary celebration, while pledging his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This day means everything to us as a people, because it is our day of freedom. Let me first congratulate my Boss, President Muhammadu Buhari; His Excellency, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, our National Leader; Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, First Lady and mother of the nation.

“Also, I celebrate every Nigerian out there on the street trying to make ends meet, not forgetting those who stand out in different areas of human endeavours, home and abroad. “Fellow Nigerians, be rest assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is totally committed to his promises and the Next Level Agenda.

“He is the best Boss and I find it thrilling to serve Nigeria under him. It is only responsible of me to give my unwavering loyalty to President Buhari and Nigeria as I promise to stand by him, while contributing my quota at all times to the growth of Nigeria.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians to queue behind President Buhari as he leads us to build a stronger bigger and greater Nigeria.”