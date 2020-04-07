President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Amb. Godknows Igali, on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

President Buhari rejoiced with the family, friends and political associates of the Bayelsa State-born former career diplomat, retired Federal Permanent Secretary and author, as he celebrates this milestone.

He commended the over three decades Igali devoted to a distinguished service to his fatherland, especially while serving as Nigeria’s top diplomat in various countries.

READ ALSO Philippines extends lockdown on main island until end of the month



The President wished the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant in the forthcoming Bayelsa re-run election more years of worthy service to the nation and humanity.