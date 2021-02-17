President Buhari condemns attack on GSC college students as some reportedly escape — Daily Times Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has received details of the brazen assault on the Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of the State of Niger, following which some workers and students have been kidnapped by gunmen, which has yet to be determined.

Following these findings, the President ordered the Armed Forces and Police to ensure that all prisoners were returned promptly and safely.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media and advertisement Garba Shehu, the President has also sent a team of security chiefs to Minna, Niger State to organize the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

President Buhari assured the Armed Forces of the support of his administration in their brave fight against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all they can to put an end to this saga and prevent such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the President as he condemned as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.

Meanwhile, shortly after being abducted along with other staff members and students, a staff of Government Science College Kagara escaped from its abductors

In the early hours of today, as they carried out their attack, the gunmen entered the secondary school.

Before moving them out of the school premises to an unknown destination, the gunmen gathered some staff and students at a place for hours.

Around six this morning, the staff escaped from the gunmen.