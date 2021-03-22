President Buhari condemns attack on Governor Samuel Ortom, orders thorough, transparent investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, saying the string of brutal attacks on individuals and communities in the state, with the latest one targeting the governor, is unacceptable.

The President welcomes the dispatch of a high-level team of crack investigators to the state from the Police headquarters in Abuja, urging the officers to uncover who, or whatsoever, was behind the attacks and bring them to justice.

While expressing his sympathies, and that of the government of the federation to Governor Ortom and all Benue indigenes, President Buhari said the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.

The President in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity Garba Shehu directed the Police to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

He said “Let there be an open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,”