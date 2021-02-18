President Buhari Appoints New CG For Civil Defence, Correctional Service — Daily Times Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has sanctioned the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD as the new Commander-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) following Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu’s retirement from service.

This was announced on Thursday in a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press and Public Relations for the Ministry of Interior.

According to the release, out of those who went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior, Ahmed Audi emerged as the top best applicant to ensure that the most suitable among the top officers in the service was named to replace the outgoing NSCDC Commandant-General.

In addition, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni as the new Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Controller-General, subject to approval by the Senate in compliance with the provisions of the new Act creating the 2019 Nigerian Correctional Service.

Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) congratulated the new appointees and charged them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services, in addition to, ensuring a synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security.

After his term expired on January 17, 2021, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu retired from service last month.

Remember that Mr. Gana’s term of office was extended by six months by the Minister of the Interior when his term expired in July 2020.

Kelechi Hilary Madu, the Deputy Commandant General in charge of operations, was immediately appointed Acting Commandant General of the NSCDC.