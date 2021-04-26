Presidency now employer, defender of terrorists- Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has characterized Nigeria’s current situation as “appalling,” in which the presidency has become the employer and protector of Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits.

Nigerians should limit their movements, according to the former governor, to avoid being victims of terrorists who have taken over the country.

He expressed concern that nowhere is safe in the country.

Fayose’s Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Sunday that the question of Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has revealed the government’s hypocrisy and complicity even more.

“It is saddening and concerning that the president’s spokesmen were the ones moving from one media house to another to defend someone who openly supported terrorists,” Fayose added.

“Over 300 Nigerians have been killed in the last three days across the country, with many others held captive, and this is still not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari and his men to wear sackcloth and cover themselves with ashes,” he lamented. Rather, they seem to be having a good time as if nothing has happened.”

He said those ruling Nigeria, particularly at the federal were acting as if the country is about the government and them, forgetting that the government is about the country and its people.

Fayose said “with the killing of Nigerians from North, South, East and West, it was certain that Nigerians must be impatient to send this APC government packing in 2023, having made the mistake of bringing these clueless people in 2015.

In fact, waiting between now and 2023 will remain a pain in the heart of Nigerians.

“It is funny that today if those running the affairs of the country are not telling us that armed bandits must be seen as innocent until proven guilty, they will be saying offense of forgery is more grievous than an open declaration of support for terrorists.

“Because of their inability to take decisive actions against these terrorists that they appear to have sympathy for, Nigeria is no longer safe for anyone to live in.

“Our roads have been taking over by terrorists while Nigerians, including traditional rulers, are now being abducted right inside their bedrooms.

“It is, therefore, my counsel to Nigerians that they should stay in their domains at this period and avoid traveling around the country. Those staying in isolated areas should also endeavor to move to where there are more people.

“It is my prayer that God will restore peace and normalcy to our country.”