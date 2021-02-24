Presidency, NASS also hindering NDDC from achieving its objectives… Wike — Daily Times Nigeria

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike says undue influence from the presidency, the national assembly and the government have contributed greatly in hindering the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from achieving the mandate of helping to develop the region.



Rather impact the lives of the long suffering people, the governor says the commission has been turned into a cash cow for useless ventures and politicians to milk.



Governor wike who on Wednesday met with members of the senate committee on the NDDC on Wednesday says the commission NDDC has no legacy project to show after over two decades of existence.

Two weeks after their colleagues in the house of representatives paid an over sight visit to the state, members of the Nigerian senate committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are in rivers state to do same…



To kick start their assignment, the law makers have opted first to visit and confer with governor Nyesom Wike.

The committee is also assuring the Governor of its commitment to ensure that the NDDC is alive to its responsibilities.

Not mincing words, Governor Nyesom Wike says the NDDC has failed because of undue interference from some quarters that have turned it into a cash cow.

He also did not spare Niger Delta sons and daughters in the NDDC whom he accused of depriving the region of the much needed development.

While urging the house and senate committees to be more transparent with their oversights, Governor Wike further wants lawmakers from the Niger Delta region to work with the governors of their states in order to move the region forward.

And in a related development, Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday took the visiting senators on tour of facilities at the new hospital at the government house Port Harcourt.