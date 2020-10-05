Presidency: #EndSARS protest is an attack by cyber criminals

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the #endsars protest by Nigerians.

Nigerians pulled a trend on twitter on Saturday, October 3, #endsars, calling on the Nigeria government to ban the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery squad.

She wrote on Sunday, October 4, ‘’I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with d public, same way we have unprofessionalism in d Army, Mainstream Police, Customs, Civil Service, Public Service, traders, Lawyers, Doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors, etc.

‘’But what is going on now, is a COORDINATED ATTACK BY CYBER CRIMINALS joined by UNSUSPECTING INNOCENT CITIZENS.

‘’This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. That’s what patriotism is about.

NO SENTIMENTS.’’

Daily Times reported that the convener of the revolutionnow, Omoyele Sowore, announced that there will be a nationwide protest against the ill-treatment of the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) against young Nigerians.

He disclosed the locations to be Police state head quarters in Lagos and Abuja.

He said, ”Locations: @PoliceNG state headquarters in Lagos. Lagos has the most brutal longest-running killer #SARS in Nigeria @PoliceNGForce Headquarters in Abuja and all State Police Hqs will by fully #Occupy until SARS is disbanded and totally dismantled! #RevolutionNow @AmnestyNigeria”