The Presidency has reacted to the alleged resignation letter purportedly forwarded to it by the embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita saying, it is not in possession of any letter.

Reacting to the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the presidency have no such letter.

He said, “Thanks. We have no such letter here, in the event that such a letter exists, we will let the public know’’.

Mrs Oyo-Ita is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N3bn bribery, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case.