A former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, General Charles Airhiavbere on Thursday called on the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to present his score card of achievements in the last three years, rather than indulging in blame game and name-calling of party loyalists.

He made the call while chatting with news men in his Benin City residence as regards his planned ambition to contest in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Airhiavbere’s reaction is coming against the backdrop of the best performing governor award bestowed on Gov. Obaseki by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the recent bickering between the Edo Peoples Movement and the ruling APC in the state.

The APC stalwart said that since the governor has agreed that he is not giving money to politicians in Edo state, “we would like to see what he has done with the funds of the state since his assumption of office, three years ago.”

The two-time governorship aspirant, who questioned the NUT award on the governor, noted that most colleges and institutions in Edo state are currently under lock and key, leaving staff, teachers and students to roam the streets of Benin City.

On the issue of Edo Peoples Movement, he said that EPM is a pressure group and there was Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) in same political party before the EPM came on board.

“What we all preached during the campaign is continuity; that is continuity of Oshiomhole’s eight years of development strides in the state. I have done analysis of the past three years and which I am sure by November 12, he will give us his scorecard and we are all waiting for it.

“EPM is not the only pressure group; before EPM came on board, there was OSM. OSM was established for 4+4 to ensure that Obaseki/Shaibu win the primaries.

“And there is also another group in the same political party; the Edo Political Movement will be the pressure group that will also win in APC in the next election.

“It is a pressure group not a political party and they have Obaseki/Shaibu Movement. Everybody has a right to express themselves and the aim is to make sure APC wins in the next election,” he averred.

While declaring his intention to run for the 2020 guber poll, he called on the state government to publish meeting of the state tenders’ board leading to the award of contracts.