Lagos – The Chief Missioner of NasruLlail-Fatih, NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, says leadership position is a trial and an exposure to blame, regret and insult.

Onike made the assertion on Monday at the inauguration ceremony of the Global Executive Council of NASFAT at its Centre on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to him, coming forward for leadership position means you are asking people to come and observe and criticise your weaknesses, and this should make leaders to always be conscious of their conducts.

“Though, leadership is a trial, if someone discharges the trust of leadership selflessly and diligently, it will become a source of recurring charity for him after death and ultimately earn him the pleasure of God on the day of judgment.

“The new executives are seen as honour, dignity and ideals that NASFAT stands for and any of their misdeed while in office will be seen as an embarrassment to the society and its members.

“Within the next two years, some people may not regard you as ordinary human beings again, but rather as angels, who can not make a mistake.

“Your mistakes and sins will become grave and whatever misdeed that you do will be magnified.

“Therefore, don’t overestimate your strength to be immune to errors and temptations, rather be prayerful and continue to enhance yourselves spiritually,” he said.

Also, Prof. Hafees Oladosu, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, urged the new executives to always make themselves available to criticism in order for them to succeed in the arduous tasks they would be saddled with.

The new President of the Society, Alhaji Mumini Yusuf, had shared the focus of his administration as HELD meaning, Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah.

Yusuf said HELD would address the critical issues facing NASFAT members and the Ummah in general, in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.(NAN)