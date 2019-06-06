Prepaid metre: EEDC declares official sales at N37, 000

Micheal Ajayi

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced the official sale of Prepaid meter at N36,991.50K and N67,055.85K for single phase and three phases respectively, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).

The programme was described by the company’s head of communication, Emeka Ezeh, as Meter Asset Provider (MAP), is believed to close up the metering gap on the customers.

EEDC has however called on its customers to take advantage of the initiative and get metered within 10 days of paying for the meter.

According to Ezeh, the company has been working closely with its MAP provider, Mojec International Limited, to ensure that “the experience is smooth and easy for its customers.”

He said: “For customers to get started, they are expected to visit the EEDC District Office in charge of their area from June 15, to pick up the meter application form.

“The forms, which are serialized, will be issued to customers free of charge and should not be photocopied, as the photocopied version will not be treated.

“Once the customer completes the form and returns same to the customer service representative, the pre-survey process will be initiated, after which the customer will be issued a Demand Note with which to pay for the meter at the designated bank.

“Once payment is made, the company’s MAP provider is under obligation to meter the customer within 10 days of payment.

“Customers are therefore advised to only make payment into a dedicated bank account that will be provided to them, and not to any individual or group.

“It is important to reiterate that the meter application form is issued at no cost and customers should make payment to a designated bank account that will be provided to them through the Demand Note, and they should not pay to any staff of the MAP or EEDC.”