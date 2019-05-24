Prepaid Meter: NERC issues permits to EKEDC, KEDC Disco’s meter asset providers

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In a bid to eliminate the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued permits to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Disco’s Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) to assist as investors in closing the metering gap.

According to the General Manager, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Usman Arabi, the permit was issued to MAP’s that were successful in the procurements conducted by Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDC),

and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP Regulations- NERC- R-112 of 2018.

“Section 4(3) of the MAP Regulation 2018 requires all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminating the practice of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“KEDC has appointed Crest Hill Engineering Limited, Holley Metering Ltd, Integrated Power Nigeria Limited and Mojec International Limited, while EKEDC has appointed Armese Consulting Limited, Bendoricks Integrated Limited, CIG Metering Assets Nigeria Limited,

Gospel Digital Technology, Integrated Resources Limited, Mojec International Limited and Turbo Energy Limited respectively to provide meters within their respective franchise under MAP.”

Recall, the Commission had directed the rollout of meters to commence no later than the 1st of May and urged customers of these Disco’s to expect from the commencement of rollout date for meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP Regulations 2018.

NERC had also announced that MAPs would charge an upfront amount of N36,991.50 for single phase meters and N67,055.85 for three phase meters respectively.

These costs of meters are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.

Arabi noted reiterated that the Commission shall monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulation and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees.