The English premier league is back this weekend with games you don’t want to miss.
SATURDAY 19TH OCTOBER
Everton vs West Ham United 12:30
Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
AFC Bournemouth vs Norwich City15:00
Chelsea vs Newcastle United 15:00
Leicester City vs Burnley 15:00
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton 15:00
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City 17:30
SUNDAY 20TH OCTOBER
Manchester United vs Liverpool 16:30
