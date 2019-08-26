Tottenham spurs vs Newcastle United’s match ended 0-1 in favor of the Newcastle after a penalty denial on the side of Spurs .

Newcastle United strongman Jamaal Lascelles appeared to have brought down Tottenham captain Harry Kane in the penalty area.

And after Harry Kane fell down, Tottenham fans were all clamoring to be given a penalty, but referee Mike Dean refused their request.

Replays were shown and after a short delay due to protest by Tottenham players, the message flashed up that the no penalty decision had been upheld.