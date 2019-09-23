Man city’s Sergio Ageuro tops the score board with 8 goals and 1 goal assist.
Tammy Abraham scales through in second position with 7 goals.
Norwich’s Teemu Pukki has netted 6 goals 2 assist.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arsenal’s forward has 6 goals to his name.
Man city sits on the 5th position thanks to Raheem Sterling with 5 goals.
Mohamed Sallah 4 goals 2 assist
Bernardo Silva 4goals 1 assist
Sadio Mane 4 goals 1 assist
Burnley’s striker Ashley Barnes has scored 4 goals.
Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth close the top 10 with 4 goals.
Discussion about this post