Man city’s Sergio Ageuro tops the score board with 8 goals and 1 goal assist.

Tammy Abraham scales through in second position with 7 goals.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki has netted 6 goals 2 assist.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arsenal’s forward has 6 goals to his name.

Man city sits on the 5th position thanks to Raheem Sterling with 5 goals.

Mohamed Sallah 4 goals 2 assist

Bernardo Silva 4goals 1 assist

Sadio Mane 4 goals 1 assist

Burnley’s striker Ashley Barnes has scored 4 goals.

Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth close the top 10 with 4 goals.