Premier League: See What Chelsea Must Pay To Sack Manager Antonio Conte

Chelsea would have to pay up to £9million, if they sack Antonio Conte as their manager.

Conte is in the dark over his future, since he led the Blues to FA Cup success last Saturday.

The former Juventus boss has insisted he will not walk away from the final year of his contract, which means Chelsea must sack him and cough up a big compensation package.

One simple solution to the impasse would be for Conte to walk straight into another job, but the potential options for him are running out.

Roberto Mancini has taken over the Italian national team, Thomas Tuchel was appointed by Paris Saint-Germain and Max Allegri looks set to stay at Juventus.

It is understood that he will consider taking a break if he is axed, if a top job does not come.

The Blues would have to continue to pay Conte for the remaining 12 months of his contract while he is out of work, meaning a year-long sabbatical would cost them the full £9m.

There is also the issue of Conte’s staff, who would be due pay offs even if the Italian quit, but it is not certain that they would all follow him out of Stamford Bridge.