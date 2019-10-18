The change is part of Amazon’s plans to broadcast fixtures for the first time, with the American media company showing all 10 games on 26 and 27 December.

They will also broadcast midweek games on 3, 4 and 5 December.

The announcement of festive TV games has already been delayed by six days, leading to criticism from fans groups.

Other Boxing Day fixtures to have their kick-off times moved for Amazon coverage include Tottenham’s home match against Brighton, which will start at 12:30 GMT, and Newcastle’s trip to Manchester United for a 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Manchester City travel to Wolves the following day for a 19:45 GMT kick-off, the only fixture on 27 December.

Other notable televised fixtures over Christmas include Burnley hosting Manchester United on Saturday, 28 December at 19:45 GMT – a game to be broadcast by BT Sport.

BT will also show Arsenal’s game against Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s team at the Emirates on New Years’ Day at 20:00 GMT, and Liverpool’s home game against Sheffield United at the same time on Thursday, 2 January.