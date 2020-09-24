Premier League at risk as Moyes, two West Ham players test positive for Coronavirus?

By Rilwan Balogun

David Moyes and two West Ham players have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced shortly before their Carabao Cup game against Hull City.

The two players are defender Issa Diop, 23 and Josh Cullen, 24.

The game however went ahead as the club confirmed other players are negative and don’t need to be isolated.

“The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home,” said a club statement.

Public Health England guidelines state those with Covid-19 should self-isolate for at least 10 days, meaning Moyes, Diop and Cullen will not be able to attend training or the league game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 27 September.

“They say they all social distanced, the squad, from when they met up and throughout the journey,” he said.

“As soon as they arrived, the results from the tests done yesterday came through and the two players and the manager were isolated immediately in separate rooms and left the ground very quickly, I’m told.

READ ALSO: Premier League confirms One new coronavirus case in latest testing round

“West Ham say they are satisfied nobody else in the squad needs to self-isolate and that is why the game went ahead.”

The new surge in COVID-19 cases has been a source of concern for the British government with recent events being monitored.

Fans have been scheduled to resume to stadiums in October.