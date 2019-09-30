Arsenal would meet Manchester United on Monday (4:00PM) at the Old Trafford stadium.

The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United is a special one that dates back to Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson, it has now been transferred to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Unai Emery.

This clash is a big one, however it feels like the pressure is more on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than Unai Emery as his best players are off.

Manchester united going through Injury crises leaving Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial out and Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez transferred means that Manchester United will probably have to turn to Mason Greenwood to save the lineup.

In time past Manchester United lashed Arsenal, 2-0 when Rooney came through with a memorable goal and in February 2016 when 18-year old Rashford burst onto the Premier League scene at Old Trafford and scored twice in a 3-2 win.