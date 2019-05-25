Premature Ageing on the Rise!!!!

By Mariere Tracy

Recent statistics of how young people Experience premature aging is alarming!

In view of that I want to bring to your attention the different types of drinks, unknown to the public some of these drinks are made with sweeteners associated with lots of side effects, a good example is Erthritol its side effects includes bloating,stomach cramps, cancer amongst others.

Not every drink is good for you.

THE SUN: is one big culprit, the sun ray accelerates aging by depleting the skins Elatine and oil. Avoid very hot sun.

NUTRITION: A lot of people think eating big portions of food with plenty of meat is good food, WRONG!!!

If your meal does not contain fruit’s, vegetable and natural water that food is not a balanced diet.

SKIN CARE: Your skin is one of your five sense organs,give your skin equal attention as you give your stomach otherwise your skin will riot. .

Stick to a good beauty routine, a good lotion and soap, the quality of cream you feed your skin with will determine the quality of skin healthiness and glow you’ll receive.

As a beauty therapist and the queen of beauty that’s my advice on how to fight premature aging.

Pass this information on to your friends it will help them.