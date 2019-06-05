Pray beyond Ramadan for sustained peace, NUT tells Muslims

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Muslims to sustain prayers beyond the Ramadan for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Secretary-General of the union, Dr. Mike Ike-Ene, made the call in an interview as the teachers felicitated with Muslims in the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr. He called on Muslims to remain steadfast in their prayers to enable the country to overcome challenges confronting it.

“I want to on behalf of NUT and teachers all over the country to congratulate our colleagues, our Muslim brothers, who have taken it upon themselves to join and complete the fasting.

“It is a thing of joy because they have been in prayer for this country; this country deserves and needs prayers in all angles for peace, love and unity to be sustained.”

According to Ike-Ene, once these elements are in place, there will be development in the country, there will be no insurgency, no Boko Haram, no robbery or kidnapping, insisting that “all these are happening, because there is no love,” he said.

He therefore, encouraged Muslims to sustain the tempo of prayers, saying “Islam teaches peace, love, tolerance and understanding and where these are sustained, there will be no discrimination. No one will remember whether you are from the North or West or South-South or anywhere.”

The secretary-general also appreciated Allah for making Muslims overcome all hurdles and advised Christians to also pray for peaceful co-existence in the country.

“It is the same blood that we have, so we should understand that we are one Nigeria and as a result, we should join hands to move the country to the next level,” he said.

Similarly, Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace (COFP) has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and promote peaceful coexistence in their communities as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

Executive Director of the foundation, Rev. Sister Agatha Chikelue, said that the need to embrace peace, love and unity was imperative if Nigeria would record progress.

“The foundation wishes to send greetings of peace and love to all our Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr. We also use this medium to call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, respect our differences, defend human rights and values and promote peaceful coexistence in our communities.

“Let us not forget that we are stronger together and that our strength lies in our diversities. May the Almighty God grant us peace and prosperity; God bless Nigeria,” she said.