The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has called on Christian leaders across the country to always practice what they preach.

The monarch made the call in his Easter message to Christians, in a statement issued by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, in Benin.

He also enjoined Christians, irrespective of denomination, to use the period of Easter to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and endeavour to emulate Christ in their lives.

The Benin Monarch advises Christian leaders to do what they preach in order not to mislead their congregations.

He reminded Christians to extend hands of fellowship to the needy and the less privileged in the society.

“While wishing Christians a Happy Easter celebration, I call on Christians to fervently pray to God to forgive the sins of humanity and bring to an end the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world,” Oba Ewuare II said.