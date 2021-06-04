PR expert Timilehin Bello makes 2021 Forbes Africa Under-30 list

By Mutiat Alli

Timilehin Bello, Chief Executive Officer of leading PR agency, Media Panache, has been listed on the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 under-30 2021 list.

The young PR consultant was recognized in the field of entrepreneurship for his tenacious leadership and remarkable contribution to Africa’s economic growth during the heat of the pandemic. Timilehin, who started his PR agency with zero capital on a WhatsApp group in 2016, has built a team of young PR experts who are redefining public relations and communications in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking on making the coveted list, Timilehin said, “Here today, Forbes today. I’m very honored to have been listed on the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa list. It’s a big win not just for me but for the amazing team at Media Panache.

It’s been a turbulent year for businesses and startups especially in Africa but through it all, we have trudged on with passion and grit. And this award has proved that although it was hard, it was worth it.”

Timilehin was listed alongside several other African leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs such as; Amarachi Nwosu, CEO of Melanin Unscripted, Nigeria; Lebohang Moeletsi Phadi, CEO of Basadi Logistics South Africa; Ifan Ifeanyi Michael, Filmmaker, Nigeria; Sepenica Darko, Founder of FarmerTribe Company, Ghana; Temidayo Oniosun, Founder of Space in Africa, Nigeria; Deborah Mutwemwa, Founder and CEO Tsumbo Scott Incorporated, Zambia – South Africa amongst others.

Over the years, Timilehin’s company, Media Panache has provided unique communication services and campaigns for clients in various industries including Jobberman, Tetra Pak West Africa, Jumia, Sidmach, Symrise, SeekMed, Bank of Industry, Novartis, OK Foods’ Pure Bliss Biscuit, to mention a few.

Now in its 7th edition, the Forbes Under 30 List, published annually, seeks to honor trailblazing Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars, and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa