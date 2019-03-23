Power sector investment: NBET charges media on effects of negative reporting

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The Managing Director of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC, Marilyn Amobi, has charged journalists to ensure responsible and balanced reportage of the power sector in order to grow the industry.

Amobi said this in Abuja while receiving the executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council.

She noted that unbalanced reportage of the sector was capable of affecting the free flow of Direct Foreign Investment which is critical energy development.

The managing director noted that inaccurate reportage of the sector will naturally slow the progress being made in the industry as ‘bad news are read by investors around the world who naturally become anxious of a hostile business climate, which unfortunately is what the Nigerian media does often.”

Amobi stressed the need for journalists to always portray issues and events in a neutral and unbiased manner, regardless of their personal opinion or personal beliefs.

Speaking on issues of accountability and transparency in the NBET, the MD disclosed that all financial transactions with Generating Companies (GenCos), Distribution Companies (DisCos) and international customers are made public through monthly publications in the media for scrutiny and transparency sake.

She expressed the confidence that the power sector reforms in the company will not be halted under any primordial threats.

The Daily Times recalls that upon allegations of abuses and N2 billion over-payment claims levelled against NBET, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that has the role to maintain the integrity of the electricity market and in accordance with its regulatory powers probed the alleged fraud and gave NBET a clean bill of health.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the visit became necessary given the strategic role NBET is playing in the development of the power sector and the need to create awareness on its activities for the benefit of the public.

He also noted that the visit was also to explore possible areas of collaboration for institutional capacity building that will be of mutual benefit for shared prosperity.