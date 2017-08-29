Major shake-up in NNPC, Roland Ewubare now heads NAPIMS

The ongoing restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) received fresh force Tuesday with the appointments and deployments of top executives across the value chain of its operations.

Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the corporation, said the new appointments would not only help to position NNPC for the challenges ahead but would help fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff.

A total of 55 top management staff were affected in the exercise.

Under the new arrangement, Roland Ewubare, formerly MD of the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) moves to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) as the new group general manager, while Diepriye Tariah, former GGM and Senior Technical Assistant to the NNPC GMD takes over from Ewubare as MD of IDSL.

Malami Shehu, Executive Director Operations, of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, was appointed Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC while Adewale Ladenegan, former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC was moved to KRPC to assume duty as MD.

In the same vein, Muhammed Abah, until recently, the Executive Director Operations of WRPC succeeds Ladenegan as MD of Warri Refinery.

With the retirement of Farouk Ahmed as the MD of the Nigerian Products Marketing Company (NPMC), Umar Ajiya, former GGM in charge of corporate planning and strategy (CP&S) now assumes duty as MD of NPMC, while Bala Wunti, former, general manager, downstream, GMD’s Office takes charge as GGM CP&S.

Other changes include: Usman Yusuf who takes over as GGM/STA to the GMD, Adeyemi Adetunji confirmed as MD NNPC Retail alongside Dr. Bola Afolabi who now functions as GGM in charge of Research and Development Division of the Corporation.

Also on the list is Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum appointed GGM (Shipping) in the Downstream Autonomous Business Unit while Kallamu Abdullahi takes over as the GGM in charge of the Renewable Energy Division in the Downstream ABU.

Shaibu Musa was promoted MD of the NNPC Medical Services Limited while Ibrahim Birma is the new GGM in charge of the Corporation’s Audit Division now renamed Governance, Risk and Compliance Division.