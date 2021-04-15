Potato support project empowers 220 farmers in Plateau

Mr Thomas Muopshin, Project Coordinator, Plateau Potato Value Chain Support Project says the project has provided training and equipment to 220 farmers to boost potato farming in the state.

Muopshin disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

The coordinator said that the farmers were also linked with financial institutions, to access funds through their cooperatives.

Muopshin said that most of the farmers had gone through some training and had accessed financial intervention to aid their production.

He disclosed that the farmers were specifically trained in marketing and processing.

According to him, wash pumps were also provided to help farmers clean their potatoes after harvest.

“We have distributed 500 water pumps to the farmers and we will distribute another 500 by September,” he said.

He explained that potato is being grown in areas where it was hitherto impossible to cultivate in the state.

“For the past two years, total potatoes production had hugely improved because of awareness and the fact that dry season production had also increased,” he added.

The coordinator said that the improved potatoe varieties have been producing amazing results for farmers, with the product planted everywhere in the state.(NAN)