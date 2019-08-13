A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Adisa Bolanta, and ex-President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, Alhaji Usman Abdulazeez, have disagreed over the posting of police to their local government areas or states.

However, they suggested the adoption of community policing to help boost the fight against the country’s security problems.

Bolanta and Abdulazeez spoke at the 21st annual lecture/dinner organised by Third Estate, a socio-cultural club in Ilorin Emirate, at Kwara Hotel on Sunday.

While Abdulazeez said the police should reintroduce the 1978 model of recruiting and posting of officers to their councils, Bolanta warned against the move.

The ex-police chief, who called for a collaboration between communities and security agencies to have a crime-free society, said posting police to their state of origin was dangerous because of population explosion and technological advancement.

He said, “If junior police officers overstay in their communities, they become part of the problems in those communities.”

Abdulazeez, a former ambassador, said a collaboration between the people and police helped in reducing the security problems in Ilorin Emirate between 2012 and 2018.

He said, “Between 2012 and 2018, we faced challenges such as cultism, drug use, thuggery and kidnapping in Ilorin Emirate, but we were able to surmount them and reduced them to the barest minimum through a collaboration between the community and police.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, said the creation of state police would help resolve the security issues in the country.

Mustapha said adequate punishment should be given to those involved in kidnapping, with their sponsors and those supplying them arms identified and punished.