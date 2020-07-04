The Federal Government says it will study the report of the Post COVID-19 Initiative Committee on the Creative Industry and ensure its full implementation, within the realms of available resources.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja at a virtual meeting with the members of the committee and presentation of the report.

“Based on the feedback that I have received, I have no doubt that the report you have just submitted is a culmination of painstaking efforts by all of you.

“The report will go a long way not just in aiding the recovery of the Creative Industry from the negative effects of the pandemic, but also in putting the industry on the right path to sustainable growth in the years ahead.

“The report, which is very rich and detailed is also very timely, coming at a time that the Federal Government is looking more towards the Creative Industry to help revamp the economy, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The minister thanked members of the committee for their hard work, commitment and patriotism in handling the national assignment.

He specifically appreciated them for availing themselves for the assignment without a dime from the government including sitting allowances.

Earlier, Chairman of the committee, Ali Baba, while presenting the report, said the interest of every sector in the creative industry was captured.

The ace stand-up comedian and actor said the report, is a way forward in ensuring the creative industry contributed to the development of the nation’s economy.

He urged the Minister to ensure a full implementation of the report to move the creative industry forward.

The minister inaugurated the 22-member committee on May 19 to rebound the creative industry from the effects of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister had charged members of the committee to recommend measures to safe jobs, lives and reposition the industry to take its rightful place in the economy.

Hajiya Sa’a Ibrahim of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria is the Vice Chairman of the committee while Anita Eboigbe is the Secretary

Other members included Bolanle Austen-Peters, Charles Novia, Segun Arinze, Ali Jita Baba Agba, Kene Okwuosa and Efe Omoregbe.

Prince Daniel Aboki, Chioma Ude, Olumade Adesemowo, Dare Art Alade, Oliver Enwonwu and Alhaji Saleh Rabo are also members of the committee, Bala Hassan, Ali Nuhu, Tajudeen Owoyemi, B.M. Dzukogi, TY Bello and Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.