Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

The Air Peace aircraft that over-shot the runaway has successfully been removed from the runway of the Port Harcourt International Airport for normal flight operations to commence.

It will recalled an Air Peace flight with registration number 5N BRN flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt, skidded off the runway with 89 passengers on board and six crew at 3pm on Saturday.

According to the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the runway has been cleared and the airport is now reopened for normal flight operations.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has also issued a notice to airmen to that effect in line with standard and recommended practice.

The incident according to the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, was as a result of a heavy downpour.